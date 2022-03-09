1500 ET-Natural gas prices finish 6.3% lower at $4.527/mmBtu, the biggest one-day drop since Feb. 7, as fears continue to ease regarding some sort of possible contagion effect from Europe’s worries about Russian gas flows amid war in Ukraine.

Not even Biden’s announced ban on Russian oil and natural gas imports had an effect on domestic prices, largely because the US imports a limited amount of natural gas, and next to none of those imports are from Russia. Instead, the US gas market is starting to more closely follow weather trends that are warming up, signalling a clear end in sight for the peak-demand winter season.

0907 ET - U.S. natural gas prices fall 5.4% to $4.570/mmBtu amid speculation that while the US may be poised to ban Russian energy imports, European nations that rely more heavily on Russian energy flows may not join the ban, at least not for now.

The US natural gas market has been jittery since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began nearly two weeks ago. But Europe has continued to receive mostly-steady flows of Russian natural gas throughout the conflict, and traders say that is helping to ease concerns about contagion hitting the US gas market. Milder weather patterns are adding to today’s bearish sentiment.

