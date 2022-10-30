Natural-gas prices have plunged into autumn

U.S. natural-gas inventories ended the past heating season drawn down to nearly 18% below normal levels. Another steamy summer, strong exports and restraint among North American drillers focused on shoveling cash to their shareholders kept domestic storage facilities from filling up much. By August, stockpiles were still nearly 13% below normal and prices pushed above $10 for the first time since 2008, when the shale-drilling boom was just getting started.