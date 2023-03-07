Near term gold prices likely to remain under pressure: Buy or wait?3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:38 PM IST
- Gold prices have been under pressure as major global central banks tightened monetary policy. Despite the downturn, gold prices have climbed over 2% YTD and 6.6% in the last year.
Gold prices have been under pressure as major global central banks tightened monetary policy. Despite the downturn, gold prices have climbed over 2% YTD and 6.6% in the last year. Ahead of the US Fed's FOMC meeting on March 21st and 22nd, 2023, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April expiry were last seen at a close of ₹55769 per 10 gm on Monday. Gold and silver were trading higher on the international market, at USD 1,856 per ounce and USD 21.24 per ounce, respectively, during the last session.
