Near term gold prices likely to remain under pressure: Buy or wait?

Kunal Shah said “The reasons now gold is a strategic investment as rapid rise in balance sheet of central banks due to huge printing at the times of pandemic and now deleveraging of balance sheet brings central bank at uncharted territory as never ever in the history of financial market such monetary experiments has been done so nobody knows what will happen, coupled with Cold War like scenarios across the globe. Major economies military budget is expanding, today even Beijing stated military budget - around $225bn around 14% of total budget, on other hand the U.S budget is four times than of China so downside and timespan of golds correction will be smaller and short lived may be 1-3 months before it begins its upward Journey. We remain very bullish from two years horizon in gold and $2200 remains our target."