New issue of Sovereign gold bond scheme opens tomorrow: Key things to know

Investing in SGB is a better and less hectic option. “ The price for the Sovereign Gold Bond tranche-10 has been fixed at 5109/gm. Moving investment from physical gold to digital/paper gold has been a big success for the government via the SGB, wherein it has raised over ₹32,000 crores since its inception in 2015. Investing in paper gold (SGBs) is a better and less hectic option as there is no storage cost, making charges in the case of gold jewellery," said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International - an Investment consulting firm.