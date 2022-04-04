U.K. financial regulators launched a review into last month’s breakdown in nickel trading, and signaled they expect major changes at the London Metal Exchange to address what went wrong.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Monday it will examine the way the LME handled the suspension of nickel trading on March 8 and the market’s resumption a week later. The Bank of England, meanwhile, plans to review the operation of the London Metal Exchange’s clearing house when the market imploded.

The two regulators said they will look for ways the LME can improve its governance, market oversight and risk management. The LME said it welcomed the reviews and would appoint independent experts to carry out a separate study.

Following the trade cancellation, some traders and money managers raised concerns about the makeup of the LME’s board. They said it lacked commodities know-how because it mainly consisted of senior figures from the world of finance.

Another point of contention: Some members also sit on the boards of, or used to work for, banks that stood to benefit from the decision to cancel trades. LME Chairman Gay Huey Evans is on the board of Standard Chartered PLC. The British lender, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other banks and brokers were collectively on the hook for billions of dollars owed by Chinese nickel and steel producer Tsingshan Holding Group after prices shot up.

A Standard Chartered spokeswoman declined to comment.

LME officials have said those ties didn’t affect the exchange’s response to the nickel blowup. However, the FCA said Monday the LME had agreed that appointing additional independent directors would improve the skills and composition of its board.

The FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England that supervises banks, will also speak to companies that held big nickel positions. The FCA said the regulators will gauge how effective the firms’ risk-management protocols had been when trading seized up.

Rocketing nickel prices were an extreme example of steep moves in commodity markets sparked by war in Ukraine. By threatening the flow of metal from Russia, the war upended a massive trade against the metal by Tsingshan. Some of the producer’s brokers tried to unwind the position, pushing prices up uncontrollably.

The LME stopped nickel trading early on March 8 and canceled trades in the eight hours before the suspension. Winding back the clock on a near doubling in prices saved several brokerage firms from bankruptcy. It infuriated hedge-fund managers who thought they had scored profits selling nickel at record prices.

Trading in nickel has been glitchy since it resumed on March 16 with guard rails in place to reduce the risk of another disorderly price rise.

On March 23, the LME canceled nickel trades in its open-outcry ring, which sets prices used as a reference throughout the metals industry, after prices rose to a daily limit. Benchmark contracts traded at $32,915 a metric ton Monday, compared with the all-time high of over $100,000 a metric ton touched before the suspension.

Another area under review by regulators and the LME: The lack of transparency in the London metal markets.

Nickel trading broke down in part because a chunk of Tsingshan’s short position was held in private deals with banks and brokers that the exchange couldn’t see. The FCA said it “expects the LME to consider carefully how recent events should shape its future approach on market structure."

The LME said it would extend a new requirement for market participants to report private nickel positions daily to other metals. The exchange said it would seek to receive real-time data on private trades in the long run, but that this would be difficult to implement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

