Nickel-market failure probed by UK regulators

Another point of contention: Some members also sit on the boards of, or used to work for, banks that stood to benefit from the decision to cancel trades. LME Chairman Gay Huey Evans is on the board of Standard Chartered PLC. The British lender, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other banks and brokers were collectively on the hook for billions of dollars owed by Chinese nickel and steel producer Tsingshan Holding Group after prices shot up.