Nirmala Sitharaman says gold price volatility exists due to global uncertainty: ‘Investors do not have confidence in…’

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published2 Feb 2026, 03:42 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 2 February 2026, said that the gold price volatility exists due to global uncertainty.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the volatility in gold prices is arising due to the global uncertainty looming over the commodity market investors, reported the news agency PTI on Monday, 2 February 2026.

“Volatility in gold prices exists because of global uncertainty, shows investors do not have confidence in any particular currency,” said FM Sitharaman, according to the agency report.

She also said that the Union Budget focused on investment as a priority tool for sustaining growth, targets labour-intensive sectors, while the STT hike on F&O is a sort of deterrence so that people do not go headlong in speculative derivative trading.

The Finance Minister also said that the pace of disinvestment, asset monetisation to continue, it will encourage more public floating of CPSEs.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

 
 
