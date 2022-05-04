This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
No immediate deal on Russian oil ban, EU envoys to meet again on Thursday
1 min read.06:07 PM ISTReuters
The European Commission proposed earlier on Wednesday an embargo for Russian oil which would take effect in six months for crude oil exports, and in eight months for diesel and other oil products
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Envoys from European Union countries did not reach an agreement on Wednesday about a proposed embargo against Russian oil, but they were expected to move closer to a deal at a meeting on Thursday, an official familiar with the talks told Reuters.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Envoys from European Union countries did not reach an agreement on Wednesday about a proposed embargo against Russian oil, but they were expected to move closer to a deal at a meeting on Thursday, an official familiar with the talks told Reuters.
The European Commission proposed earlier on Wednesday an embargo for Russian oil which would take effect in six months for crude oil exports, and in eight months for diesel and other oil products. Under the proposal, Hungary and Slovakia would be granted a longer period to adapt to the embargo until the end of 2023.
The European Commission proposed earlier on Wednesday an embargo for Russian oil which would take effect in six months for crude oil exports, and in eight months for diesel and other oil products. Under the proposal, Hungary and Slovakia would be granted a longer period to adapt to the embargo until the end of 2023.
EU envoys had their first discussion about the proposal on Wednesday, but the meeting ended without a formal backing for the plan, as some countries raised concerns about the proposed measures, the source said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria raised concerns about the oil embargo, the source said, noting however that a deal could be achieved at a new meeting of envoys on Thursday.
Hungary and Slovakia have been publicly raising their concerns about the oil embargo, with Slovakia saying on Wednesday it wanted a longer transition period to wean itself off Russian oil, of at least three years.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.