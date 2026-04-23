MUMBAI: National Stock Exchange (NSE) plans to roll out a market-making scheme for its recently launched Brent crude futures, as it seeks to build liquidity in a segment dominated by Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX).
NSE eyes MCX turf with market-making push for Brent futures
SummaryLate entrant to the commodity derivatives market, NSE plans liquidity scheme to build volumes in a market where MCX holds over 99% share.
MUMBAI: National Stock Exchange (NSE) plans to roll out a market-making scheme for its recently launched Brent crude futures, as it seeks to build liquidity in a segment dominated by Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX).
About the Author
Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.
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