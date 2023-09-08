NSE SEBI news: India's leading exchange, National Stock Exchange (NSE) have received Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for the launch of Options (on Futures) on NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives sector, the bourses said in a release. Soon, the official launch date will be revealed.

Prior to that, on May 15, 2023, NSE introduced the rupee denominated NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in its Commodity Derivatives section.

The WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts have received a favourable response from market players, according to NSE. Since their inception, these contracts have seen transactions from more than 100 trading participants across geographies, according to the statement.

The inclusion of Options on Futures Contracts will strengthen NSE's product lineup in the overall commodity market. These contracts are created to give market participants, in particular corporations, value chain participants, and foreign portfolio investors (including all categories of FPIs such as Individuals, Corporates, & Family Offices), a more effective means to manage their commodity risk.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said, “It gives us immense pleasure to inform the market participants that NSE is planning to launch Options on NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in October 2023."

Krishnan belives that this is a significant step towards our aim of providing the market participants with a suite of dynamic & robust financial products.

"We will announce the launch date of these contracts soon. We would like to thank all the market participants for showing their trust & confidence in the NSE WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas Futures contracts, and we are confident that the same will continue with the Options on Futures contracts as well," added Krishnan.

