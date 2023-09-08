NSE gets SEBI nod to launch options on NYMEX WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas Futures Contracts1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 10:41 PM IST
NSE SEBI news: India's NSE has received approval to launch options on NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts.
NSE SEBI news: India's leading exchange, National Stock Exchange (NSE) have received Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for the launch of Options (on Futures) on NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives sector, the bourses said in a release. Soon, the official launch date will be revealed.
