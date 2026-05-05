NSE introduces Electronic Gold Receipts: What are they, how to trade and benefits explained

Indians have always trusted gold, but investing in it hasn’t always been simple. From storage concerns to purity issues, physical gold comes with its own challenges.
To address this, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on May 4 launched Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), a new process of buying and trading gold digitally.
But first, let's understand what EGRs are before moving on to how they work.
EGR is an electronic receipt issued against physical gold deposited with a Sebi-accredited vault manager. These are dematerialised securities and are tradable on the exchange like a stock, thus seamlessly integrating gold into the formal financial system. These EGRs represent real gold stored securely in vaults.
NSE, in its press release, stated that it successfully dematerialised a gold bar of 1000 grams into an Electronic Gold Receipt, symbolising the conversion of physical gold into a secure and tradable electronic instrument.
Since each of the EGRs is backed by physical gold, the investors, at their discretion, can surrender the EGRs and take physical delivery of the corresponding quantity and quality of gold.
NSE said EGRs are expected to bridge the age-old gap between physical gold and the financial markets by offering a regulated, secure, and technologically advanced platform for trading in the precious commodity.
Unlike physical gold, EGRs offer the ease of trading and storing the bullion. It eliminates the risk of theft, loss or costs of bank lockers. Meanwhile, investors need not worry about the purity, and they are certified by Sebi-regulated vault managers. Currently, gold conforming to the Good Delivery Standard notified by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) is allowed for conversion of gold into EGR.
EGRs allow investors to participate in the gold market even in smaller denominations, providing improved liquidity and flexibility.
NSE-launched EGRs aims to create a robust and transparent ecosystem for gold trading, which would carry lesser risk, ensure wider participation and enable efficient price discovery. This bodes well for various stakeholders, including jewellers, refiners, traders, and institutional investors.
Since EGRs can be traded in small denominations, it would likely make gold accessible to retail investors, acting as a great diversifier for their portfolios, especially amid a volatile geopolitical environment.
The core difference between EGRs and gold ETFs is the underlying asset. While EGR represent physical gold in a vault, ETFs are units of a fund that invests in gold. Moreover, investors can take physical delivery of gold in case of EGRs, which is generally not the case with ETFs for retail investors.
On the flip side, ETFs are already widely traded and have a well-established investor base, while EGRs are a new segment, likely to evolve over time.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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