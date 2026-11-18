The commodity derivatives market is witnessing a playbook similar to that seen in equity derivatives three-and-a-half years ago, although with a different set of rivals.
The commodity derivatives market is witnessing a playbook similar to that seen in equity derivatives three-and-a-half years ago, although with a different set of rivals.
NSE’s revision of the expiry date for crude oil options has begun yielding early results. Its share of energy options premium turnover tripled to 3.04% in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27) from 1.04% in H1FY26, per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data.
NSE’s revision of the expiry date for crude oil options has begun yielding early results. Its share of energy options premium turnover tripled to 3.04% in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27) from 1.04% in H1FY26, per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data.
Larger rival MCX’s share of energy options premium turnover declined 2 percentage points to 96.96% over the same period, as the pie grew larger and some participants moved to the NSE platform. Combined energy options premium turnover of the two exchanges stood at ₹9.32 trillion at the end of H1FY27.
NSE revised the expiry of its crude oil options contracts, which have crude oil futures as the underlying, to seven business days before the expiry of the underlying futures contract, from two business days earlier. The change took effect for contracts expiring from December 2025.
This revision, coinciding with higher volatility in crude price due to the West Asia war, helped raise turnover as participants got a separate day for trading the NSE options. Earlier, both exchanges’ energy options expired on the same day, with activity on MCX’s larger platform overshadowing NSE’s contracts.
The impact of the change has not gone unnoticed by BSE, which currently has no turnover in commodity derivatives. Earlier this month, the exchange announced that its crude oil options contracts would, from December 2026, expire five business days before the expiry of the underlying futures contract.
Equities playbook for commodities
“NSE’s change in expiration schedule harks back to its rival in equities, BSE, revising its Sensex options expiry to Friday from Thursday effective May 2023,” said Naveen Mathur, director, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.
The current expiry schedule is Tuesday for Nifty options and Thursday for Sensex options.
“That revision enabled BSE to gain market share, and, now after all these years, NSE is repeating the same in CDS (commodity derivatives segment), yielding it a nascent rise in energy options market share,” Mathur added.
From zero market share in May 2023, BSE’s market share in index options (Sensex) surged to 36% as of October end this year, with NSE Nifty options accounting for the rest.
Addressing an investor call in November after the second quarter earnings, Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE said
“For the last 3.5 years, we have been working on deepening the market and expanding the number of members who are able to trade NSE commodities ....there has to be some product differentiation as well, which is why based on market participant feedback, we changed the expiry date in crude oil and natural gas later (from June 2026),” Krishnan said.
He added that these changes had boosted participation and “hopefully, we will see the same ripple effect in other commodore contracts of NSE as well, which will be introduced from time to time.”
MCX dominant
A senior MCX official, however, sounded unfazed by the competition.
Responding to an investor query on whether MCX market share in commodity derivatives could slip to 75-80% over the next 3 -5 years, Praveena Rai, MD & CEO of MCX said, “We can make any prediction like that. I think we are certainly taking competition seriously. And not much headway has been made till now in terms of the competition for us to lose share. But, yes, we do respect the kind of efforts in the market, and I think overall it will help the market to grow....MCX will do whatever is required to be very competitive and hold our space here .”
The broader market-share numbers underline the gap that NSE still has to bridge. Including metals, bullion and energy, MCX accounted for 97.8% of total commodity options premium turnover in H1FY27, against NSE’s 2.2%, per Sebi data. MCX’s market share was down from 99.14% in H1FY26, while NSE’s had risen from 0.86%.
Combined options turnover of both the players stood at ₹12.9 trillion as of the end of September 2026.
The share of foreign participants as a percentage of commodity derivatives turnover on NSE jumped to 9.2% in H1FY27, thanks to the revision in expiry date, from 0.5% in FY26 while that on MCX fell to 1.7% from 4% over the same period, per Sebi data.