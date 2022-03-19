As per the NSE Indices, the Nifty AAA CPSE Bond Plus SDL Apr 2027 60:40 Index has 60% allocation to nine AAA-rated bonds issued by PSUs and 40% allocation to thirteen State Development Loans (SDLs) as on the base date of the index. While the Nifty G-Sec Jun 2027 Index has 100% allocation to the five most liquid government securities (G-Secs). Furthermore, the Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index has a 100% allocation to fifteen State Development Loans (SDLs) issued by states/UTs with the highest outstanding amount.