Oil advances above $66 as week opens with the recovery in focus

Oil advances above $66 as week opens with the recovery in focus2 min read . 06:21 AM IST
West Texas Intermediate in New York gained as much as 0.8% after easing on Friday to cap a narrow weekly loss
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
West Texas Intermediate in New York gained as much as 0.8% after easing on Friday to cap a narrow weekly loss
Oil topped $66 a barrel as traders assessed prospects for further recovery from the pandemic and the outlook for rising global demand as the OPEC+ alliance presses on with output curbs to drain inventories.
Oil topped $66 a barrel as traders assessed prospects for further recovery from the pandemic and the outlook for rising global demand as the OPEC+ alliance presses on with output curbs to drain inventories.
West Texas Intermediate in New York gained as much as 0.8% after easing on Friday to cap a narrow weekly loss. The weekly U.S. Covid-19 death toll sank to a four-month low and new infections dropped, boosting the outlook for energy consumption in the world’s largest economy. Still, there are pockets of concern in the Asia-Pacific, including a fresh outbreak in Hong Kong.
West Texas Intermediate in New York gained as much as 0.8% after easing on Friday to cap a narrow weekly loss. The weekly U.S. Covid-19 death toll sank to a four-month low and new infections dropped, boosting the outlook for energy consumption in the world’s largest economy. Still, there are pockets of concern in the Asia-Pacific, including a fresh outbreak in Hong Kong.
Crude has rallied strongly in the opening months of 2021, supported by the vaccine-aided recovery from the pandemic and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to keep a tight rein on supplies. That combination -- plus an uptick in attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure by Houthi rebels -- helped London’s Brent crude to top $71 a barrel last week.
Data from China later Monday will confirm roaring growth in activity in the first two months of 2021, although the figures will be skewed by comparisons from a year ago when the nation was the first in the world to go into lockdown. The figures from Asia’s top economy will include industrial output and retail sales.
The OPEC+ alliance is wagering its tighter-for-longer policy on supply curbs will buttress higher prices without provoking a resurgence in U.S. shale output. On Friday, Baker Hughes Co. data showed the U.S. rig count little changed.
The gain in energy markets on Monday came despite a firmer tone in the dollar. The U.S. currency has advanced, in part as Treasury 10-year yields topped 1.6% with the roll-out of vaccines and passage of a U.S. fiscal package.
In addition, WTI’s prompt timespread flashed a warning, holding at 3 cents in contango, a bearish pattern where near-term prices are cheaper than those further out. A week ago, the front-month contract was backwardated.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.