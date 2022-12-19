Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Oil advances on China’s growth pledge and US move to refill SPR

Oil advances on China’s growth pledge and US move to refill SPR

1 min read . 05:41 AM ISTBloomberg
Oil prices rallied in response to Joe Biden's decision to refill SPR and China's reopening after leaving COVID zero policy

Oil prices surged at the week's beginning after the USA announced to begin refuelling its strategic crude oil reserve. China's plan to revive consumption after leaving COVID zero policy also had an impact

Oil edged higher at the week’s open on bullishness from the Biden administration’s plan to begin refilling its strategic crude reserves and a pledge from China to revive consumption as Covid Zero is abandoned.

Oil edged higher at the week’s open on bullishness from the Biden administration’s plan to begin refilling its strategic crude reserves and a pledge from China to revive consumption as Covid Zero is abandoned.

West Texas Intermediate rose toward $75 a barrel after dropping almost 4% in the final two sessions of last week. The US is starting to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, starting with a 3-million barrel, fixed-price purchase, the Department of Energy said on Friday. The announcement caps a year that saw President Biden make unprecedented use of the SPR to help curb soaring domestic energy costs that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

West Texas Intermediate rose toward $75 a barrel after dropping almost 4% in the final two sessions of last week. The US is starting to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, starting with a 3-million barrel, fixed-price purchase, the Department of Energy said on Friday. The announcement caps a year that saw President Biden make unprecedented use of the SPR to help curb soaring domestic energy costs that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In China, the world’s largest crude importer, top leaders including President Xi Jinping said restoring and expanding consumption should “take the precedence" as they concluded a meeting setting economic priorities for 2023. That pledge may help buttress energy demand even as Covid cases surge and the repoening process turns bumpy, with Shanghai shutting most schools again.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

In China, the world’s largest crude importer, top leaders including President Xi Jinping said restoring and expanding consumption should “take the precedence" as they concluded a meeting setting economic priorities for 2023. That pledge may help buttress energy demand even as Covid cases surge and the repoening process turns bumpy, with Shanghai shutting most schools again.

Oil is still headed for a second monthly loss as concerns about recessions in the US and Europe mounted, with central bankers continuing to tighten policy. In addition, Russian flows have so far proved to be resilient as a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven and European Union hasn’t led to major disruption. Among major buyers, India said it doesn’t expect problems.

Oil is still headed for a second monthly loss as concerns about recessions in the US and Europe mounted, with central bankers continuing to tighten policy. In addition, Russian flows have so far proved to be resilient as a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven and European Union hasn’t led to major disruption. Among major buyers, India said it doesn’t expect problems.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP