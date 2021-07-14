Oil advances to 33-month high on warning about supply crunch

Futures in New York advanced 1.6% to close at $75.25 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest settlement since October 2018. Crude supplies are set to “tighten significantly" amid a deadlock among members of the OPEC+ alliance, the IEA said in a report. Meanwhile, a stalemate over whether to revive the Iranian nuclear deal has reduced the threat of a deluge of the nation’s crude onto global markets.

