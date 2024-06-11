Oil at 1-week high ahead of US Fed policy as OPEC maintains 2024 forecast; Brent over $82/bbl
Brent closed at its lowest level since February, came amid concerns about oversupply and low demand through the rest of 2024 after the OPEC policy decision
Crude oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, June 11, after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024. Investors waited for the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, due on Wednesday, June 12, as it may impact the oil demand outlook.
