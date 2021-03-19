Oil battered in ugly week as demand concerns, dollar spur slump

Oil’s run of losses means that the world’s most important commodity has suffered from an abrupt reversal of fortunes, although prices remain more than 20% higher this year amid optimism about a recovery from the pandemic. A surprise decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to extend supply curbs in the first week of March spurred talk of a tightening global market and a raft of price forecast upgrades from top banks. That has swiftly unraveled, although positive signs remain.