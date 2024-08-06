Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil bounces from multi-month lows on tight supply amid Israel-Iran conflict; Brent nears $77/bbl

Oil bounces from multi-month lows on tight supply amid Israel-Iran conflict; Brent nears $77/bbl

Nikita Prasad

  • Oil bounces from multi-month lows on tight supply amid Israel-Iran conflict; Brent up 1% to $76/8/bbl

International Brent crude oil futures were down 56 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $61.52 per barrel. Photo: Reuters

Oil prices rose about 1% in volatile trade on Tuesday, bouncing off multi-month lows hit in the previous session, as investor attention turned to supply tightness and financial markets recovered from their recent slump.

Brent crude futures were up 58 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.88 a barrel at 11.38 a.m. ET (1538 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up 68 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.62 per barrel.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Iran's vow of retaliation against Israel and the U.S. following the killing of two militant leaders has raised concerns that a wider war is brewing in the Middle East, which could have a direct impact on supplies from the region.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.