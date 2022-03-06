Oil buyers paying record premiums for prompt deliveries

The widest spread on record came in April 2020, when the global economy was locking down to slow the spread of Covid-19 and front-month U.S. oil-futures prices plunged into negative territory. The worry was that fuel consumption was falling faster than oil producers could shut off the spigots, leading to trades in which sellers effectively paid buyers to take oil off their hands. Prompt-month futures settled at negative $37.63 after one historic trading session, while contracts for barrels one year out stayed above water at $34.35, for a spread of negative $71.98.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}