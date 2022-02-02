Oil climbs near seven-year high as traders count down to OPEC+

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies convene later on Wednesday, and are expected to ratify another 400,000 barrel-a-day increase in supply for March. If so, that would stick with the established pace at which they have been easing output curbs imposed at the height of the pandemic. Still, there have been consistent signs in recent months that the alliance has not been able to meet its collective production target in full.

