Oil could fall to the $30s—unless someone turns off the taps
Oil demand has been rising. But supply is rising more than twice as fast, and it is starting to overwhelm the market.
Oil companies are pumping out crude at a record rate, and demand can’t keep up. That dynamic could continue through 2027, according to JP Morgan strategist Natasha Kaneva. And if it does, oil prices could fall into the $30s per barrel by the end of 2027, about half of what they are worth today. Below $40, few U.S. projects would be profitable.