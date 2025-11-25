Oil could fall to the $30s—unless someone turns off the taps

Shale-drilling in the United States has been the biggest driver of oil production growth in the past three years, but projects in other countries will soon take over. Major offshore oil projects in Brazil and Guyana are set to supercharge oil supply growth in 2026 and 2027. Together those two countries should add 500,000 to 700,000 barrels of additional oil production growth to the market per year. That is a small but significant piece of the roughly 106-million barrel per day market.