Oil crashes 5% to hit nine-month low on reports of Libya dispute resolution; Brent slips below $74, erases 2024 gains

International crude oil prices crashed five per cent on Tuesday, September 3, to hit their lowest levels in nine months after reports emerged that a deal was in the offing to resolve a dispute that has halted Libyan production and exports.

Brent crude futures were last down $3.51, or 4.5 per cent, to $74.02 a barrel, the lowest level since December. Brent slipped below $74 per barrel during the session, completely erasing its gains made in 2024 so far.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, which did not settle on Monday because of the US Labor Day holiday, were down $2.97, or 4.1 per cent, at $70.58 - their lowest price since January. Back home, crude oil futures last traded 4.66 per cent lower at ₹5,932 per barrel on the multi commodity exchange (MCX).

Oil crashes to nine-month low: What's dragging the momentum? -Ahead of the news of more oil possibly returning to the market, prices had fallen on the belief that demand was undercut because of sluggish economic growth in China, the world's biggest crude importer.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said there was "significant" understanding between rival Libyan factions following talks in Tripoli to help resolve the crisis. UNSMIL said the two sides agreed to review a draft agreement with the goal of finalizing and signing it on Tuesday.

Libya's central bank governor Sadiq al-Kabir said a deal appears imminent to resolve the dispute and spur the resumption of oil output, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The speculation about a deal is triggering momentum selling, said Ole Hansen, an analyst at Saxo Bank.

Libyan oil exports at major ports were halted on Monday and production curtailed across the country, six engineers told Reuters, continuing a standoff between rival political factions over control of the central bank and oil revenue.

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) declared force majeure on its El Feel oilfield from Sept. 2.

Total production had plunged to little more than 591,000 barrels per day (bpd) as of Aug. 28 from nearly 959,000 bpd on Aug. 26, NOC said. Production was at about 1.28 million bpd on July 20, the company said.

Global benchmark Brent dropped as much as 4.7%, diving below $74 a barrel and touching the lowest intraday price since mid-December 2023. The plunge came after a Libyan central banker said a deal that would revive the OPEC nation’s output appears imminent.

The Libya news compounded an earlier fall in prices tied to weak Chinese economic data.

"The weaker-than-expected Chinese manufacturing PMI over the weekend likely exacerbated concerns about the Chinese economy's performance," said Charalampos Pissouros, senior investment analyst at brokerage XM.

China reported on Monday that new export orders fell for the first time in eight months in July and that prices of new homes rose in August at their weakest pace this year.

Hopes that the U.S. driving season would propel prices to new 2024 highs this summer have also failed to materialize, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.

"The fact that recent data shows no signs of any acceleration in import demand in China, Europe or North America points to a situation where the oil market is not going to be as tight as expected a few months ago," Razaqzada said.

Some supply is set to return to the market as eight members of OPEC and affiliates, together known as OPEC , are scheduled to boost output by 180,000 bpd in October. The plan is likely to go ahead regardless of demand worries, industry sources said.

Disruptions to supply flows from the Middle East after two oil tankers were attacked on Monday in the Red Sea off Yemen were not enough to buoy prices. The tankers did not sustain major damage.

The concerns about China have only grown louder in recent days after a drumbeat of economic data over the weekend raised doubts that the world’s top crude importer may struggle to meet this year’s economic growth target.

Options are signaling the market is now anticipating a lower risk of futures spiking. The bias toward puts in Brent’s second-month options skew has deepened to the most bearish since early June as traders continue to protect against price drops.

OPEC’s oil production was little changed last month, as disruption in Libya was offset by marginal gains in other members.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 27.06 million barrels a day in August, or about 70,000 per day less than the previous month, according to a Bloomberg survey. Libyan daily output fell by 150,000 barrels, while Nigeria and Kuwait increased slightly.

Losses in the North African nation had limited effect because they were concentrated in the final days of the month. Its production slumped by more than 500,000 barrels a day — or roughly 50% — in the last week of August amid a feud between two rival governments over control of the central bank.

Brent crude prices on Tuesday slumped to the lowest this year after Libya’s ousted central bank governor predicted an agreement that will restore crude flows. The global oil benchmark slumped almost 5% to trade below $74 a barrel, too low for many OPEC members to cover government spending.

Traders are also concerned that the cartel will proceed with plans to start gradually reviving idle output from October, despite signs of faltering demand in key consumer China. Led by Saudi Arabia, OPEC and its allies have been withholding supplies since late 2022 in a bid to shore up prices.

The group continues to face challenges with ensuring that members implement their share of supply curbs, the survey showed.

While nations like Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Kuwait are abiding by their quotas, Iraq hasn’t yet cut fully cut production, despite repeated promises to do so.

Baghdad pumped 4.32 million barrels a day in August, or 320,000 above its agreed limit, according to the survey. Iraq has often chafed against OPEC restraints as it seeks cash to rebuild an economy shattered by decades of conflict and sanctions.

Along with fellow OPEC laggards Kazakhstan and Russia, Iraq has pledged additional cuts to compensate for the initial cheating. But none of the trio has yet stuck to its quota, let alone begun the work of compensation.