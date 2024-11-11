Oil crashes over 2% on disappointing China stimulus; Brent drops below $73

  • Oil prices decreased by 2% on November 11 following a lackluster stimulus from China, with Brent crude at $72.04 and US WTI at $68.47.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published11 Nov 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Oil prices fell by 2 per cent on Monday.
Oil prices fell by 2 per cent on Monday.

Oil prices dropped around 2 per cent on Monday, November 11, after China's stimulus plan disappointed investors, Reuters reported.

The report added that Brent crude futures fell by 2.48 per cent or $1.83 to $72.04 a barrel at 2:44 pm (GMT), and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined by 2.71 per cent or $1.91 to $68.47 a barrel.

On Friday, too, the benchmark indices dropped by over 2 per cent. The US dollar index rose slightly more than its highs after the US Presidential elections on November 5. The index measures the US dollar in relation to a basket of foreign currencies. Commodities denominated in dollars, such as oil, have become expensive due to a stronger US currency.

Also Read | Crude oil prices plummet 2.5% on strong US dollar; Brent slips below $74

China’s consumer prices increased at a slow pace in the last four months in October, and producer price deflation increased despite its effort to double down stimulus.

"Chinese inflation figures were again weak, with the market fearing deflation, particularly as the yearly change in the producer price index fell further into negative territory ... Chinese economic momentum remains negative," the report said, quoting Achilleas Georgolopoulos, a market analyst at brokerage XM.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for market over weekend

The report, citing Tamas Varga, an analyst at oil broker PVM, said China’s recent stimulus package will not revive its demand for oil or imports of crude oil.

“After last week's U.S. presidential election, attention is slowly drifting back to the underlying fundamentals,” Varga added.

The oil prices also declined on lowering concerns of possible supply disruptions due to storm Rafael in the US Gulf Mexico region.

The report, citing the offshore energy regulator, said over a quarter of oil from the US Gulf of Mexico and 16 per cent of natural gas were unavailable on Sunday.

Also Read | Trump Factor: Decoding the potential impact on crude prices and Indian economy

Concerns over increase in US oil and gas production

Meanwhile, there have been concerns over the increase in US oil and gas production under the Donald Trump administration; however, the 2025 forecast of oil production is not likely to change. Trump had promised to hike import tariffs to boost the US economy.

The report said there are also concerns over stricter sanctions for OPEC countries such as Iran and Venezuela and the reduction of the oil supply to global markets. This is partly responsible for a hike in oil prices of over 1 percent last week.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesOil crashes over 2% on disappointing China stimulus; Brent drops below $73

Most Active Stocks

NTPC share price

392.45
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-5.25 (-1.32%)

Tata Motors share price

804.75
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-0.95 (-0.12%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,269.15
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
9.8 (0.78%)

Tata Steel share price

144.95
03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-2.6 (-1.76%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Wipro share price

572.25
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
3.4 (0.6%)

Federal Bank share price

207.75
03:51 PM | 11 NOV 2024
1 (0.48%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

729.45
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-3.6 (-0.49%)

Page Industries share price

47,349.95
03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-637.85 (-1.33%)
More from 52 Week High

Asian Paints share price

2,542.65
03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-226.6 (-8.18%)

CE Info Systems share price

1,890.15
03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-165.65 (-8.06%)

UPL share price

515.10
03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-42.5 (-7.62%)

Aarti Industries share price

439.55
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-35.2 (-7.41%)
More from Top Losers

Biocon share price

348.85
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
27.6 (8.59%)

Borosil Renewables share price

503.10
03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
37.5 (8.05%)

ITI share price

327.40
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
23.8 (7.84%)

Power Finance Corp share price

481.60
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
32.15 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.00-600.00
    Chennai
    78,781.00-600.00
    Delhi
    78,933.00-600.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.00-600.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.