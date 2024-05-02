Oil crawls back towards 7-week low-mark after US Fed keeps rates at 23-year high; Brent at $83/bbl
Crude prices came under pressure after US data pointed to persistent labour market strength which further dimmed prospects of an early decline in US interest rates.
Oil edged back towards the previous day's seven-week low-mark on Thursday, May 2, paring earlier gains, after US data pointed to persistent labour market strength which further diminished hopes of early decline in US interest rates.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started