Oil extended declines after a US government report showed crude stockpiles rose for a second straight week.

Futures in New York fell as much as 3.4% on Wednesday. Domestic crude inventories increased 3.29 million barrels last week to the highest since August, according to an Energy Information Administration report.

Prices weakened earlier in the session amid expectations that the Federal Reserve may start tapering stimulus in a first step toward an eventual increase in interest rates. The central bank is expected to announce later Wednesday it will begin winding down the bond-buying program put in place last year. Meanwhile, OPEC+ meets virtually Thursday to review plans to gradually restore production halted during the pandemic. The U.S. has intensified pressure on the group to boost supplies.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December delivery fell $2.26 to $81.65 a barrel at 10:35 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent for January settlement declined $1.97 to $82.75 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

