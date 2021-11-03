Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Oil declines with US crude supplies at highest since August

Oil declines with US crude supplies at highest since August

Domestic crude inventories increased 3.29 million barrels last week to the highest since August, according to an Energy Information Administration report
1 min read . 09:02 PM IST Bloomberg

Oil extended declines after a US government report showed crude stockpiles rose for a second straight week.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Oil extended declines after a US government report showed crude stockpiles rose for a second straight week. 

Oil extended declines after a US government report showed crude stockpiles rose for a second straight week. 

Futures in New York fell as much as 3.4% on Wednesday. Domestic crude inventories increased 3.29 million barrels last week to the highest since August, according to an Energy Information Administration report.

Futures in New York fell as much as 3.4% on Wednesday. Domestic crude inventories increased 3.29 million barrels last week to the highest since August, according to an Energy Information Administration report.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Prices weakened earlier in the session amid expectations that the Federal Reserve may start tapering stimulus in a first step toward an eventual increase in interest rates. The central bank is expected to announce later Wednesday it will begin winding down the bond-buying program put in place last year. Meanwhile, OPEC+ meets virtually Thursday to review plans to gradually restore production halted during the pandemic. The U.S. has intensified pressure on the group to boost supplies. 

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December delivery fell $2.26 to $81.65 a barrel at 10:35 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent for January settlement declined $1.97 to $82.75 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Five penny stocks to watch out for in 2022

Wait for a phased introduction of T+1 trade settlement

The coming disruption over card tokenization

Shoppers, companies on the edge as prices soar

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!