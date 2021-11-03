Oil declines with US crude supplies at highest since August

Prices weakened earlier in the session amid expectations that the Federal Reserve may start tapering stimulus in a first step toward an eventual increase in interest rates. The central bank is expected to announce later Wednesday it will begin winding down the bond-buying program put in place last year. Meanwhile, OPEC+ meets virtually Thursday to review plans to gradually restore production halted during the pandemic. The U.S. has intensified pressure on the group to boost supplies.

