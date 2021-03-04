Oil dips near $61 ahead of key OPEC+ meeting on output policy

Heading into the meeting, traders will be mindful that Saudi Arabia has developed a liking for bullish surprises. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman triggered a surge in prices at the January session by springing a unilateral production cut on an unsuspecting market. Citigroup Inc. has advised its clients not to make bets on this OPEC meeting as “there are too many wildcards," according to Ed Morse, global head of commodities research.