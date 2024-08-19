Oil dips on concerns over China demand drop, Middle East ceasefire talks; brent crude at $79.55/bbl

By 0032 GMT, Brent crude futures fell by 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.55 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also decreased by 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.52 per barrel.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Aug 2024, 10:31 PM IST
Oil price today: By 0032 GMT, Brent crude futures fell by 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.55 per barrel.
Oil price today: By 0032 GMT, Brent crude futures fell by 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.55 per barrel.

Oil prices declined in early Asian trading on Monday, influenced by concerns over weaker demand in China, the world's largest oil importer. Market sentiment was also affected by investor attention on the progress of ceasefire talks in the Middle East, which could potentially lower supply risks.

By 0032 GMT, Brent crude futures fell by 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.55 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also decreased by 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.52 per barrel.

Also Read | Centre evaluates setting up separate regulator for coal exchange

“Crude oil futures continue to see high price swings and are currently down 0.5%, as focus remains on developments in the middle-east conflict and the progress of ceasefire talks. Also in focus will be China's prime loan rate decision on Tuesday and the weekly oil inventory data on Wednesday," said Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd.

What's weighing on crude oil prices?

Both benchmarks dropped by nearly 2% last Friday as investors scaled back their expectations for demand growth from China. However, they ended the week relatively flat compared to the previous week, thanks to U.S. data indicating moderating inflation and strong retail spending.

On Thursday, data from China indicated a slowdown in its economy in July, with new home prices dropping at the fastest rate in nine years, a decline in industrial output, and rising unemployment.

Also Read | Oil sits 2% lower after China data fuels demand concerns; Brent slips below $80

This has heightened concerns among traders about reduced demand from China, where refineries significantly lowered crude processing rates last month due to weak fuel demand.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday for another Middle East tour aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza. However, Hamas cast doubt on his mission by accusing Israel of undermining his efforts. Despite months of intermittent negotiations, mediating countries—Qatar, the United States, and Egypt—have yet to bridge enough differences to reach an agreement, and the violence in Gaza continued on Sunday.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 10:31 PM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesOil dips on concerns over China demand drop, Middle East ceasefire talks; brent crude at $79.55/bbl

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.95
03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
4.4 (2.94%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,232.45
03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
-45.2 (-1.06%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

343.55
03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
11 (3.31%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.10
03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
5.5 (1.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions

337.45
03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
29.65 (9.63%)

Poly Medicure

2,120.00
03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
167.55 (8.58%)

Angel Broking

2,343.60
03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
184.65 (8.55%)

Eclerx Services

2,694.50
03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
199.85 (8.01%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,804.00-141.00
    Chennai
    72,652.00848.00
    Delhi
    72,016.00-353.00
    Kolkata
    72,722.00777.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue