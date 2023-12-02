Oil down 2%, posts weekly loss as investors see limited effect of OPEC+ supply cuts; Brent at $78/bbl
OPEC+ producers agreed on Thursday to remove around 2.2 million barrels per day of oil from the global market in the first quarter of next year, with the total including a rollover of Saudi Arabia and Russia's 1.3 million bpd of current voluntary cuts
Oil prices declined more than 2 per cent in the previous session as investors remained cautious over the depth of supply cuts announced by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). Concerns over sluggish global manufacturing activity also weighed on market sentiments.
