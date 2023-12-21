Oil down more than $1 as Angola exits OPEC cartel over production quotas; Brent drops to $78/bbl
At a meeting in November, Angola had protested a decision by OPEC to cut its production quota for 2024. Angola's oil production is around 1.1 million barrels per day.
Oil prices fell by more than $1 per barrel on Thursday, December 21, after Angola announced it is leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel. Angola's oil minister Diamantino Azevedo said the country's membership in OPEC was not serving its interests.
