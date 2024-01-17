Oil drops 1% on sluggish Chinese economic recovery, stronger US dollar; Brent at $77/bbl
The naval and air conflicts in the Red Sea have not supported oil prices despite mounting concern about tankers having to pause or reroute, raising shipping costs and slowing deliveries.
Oil fell around one per cent on Wednesday on sluggish economic recovery in China and a strengthening US dollar. The naval and air conflicts in the Red Sea have not supported oil prices despite mounting concern about tankers having to pause or reroute, raising shipping costs and slowing deliveries.
