Oil drops after OPEC+ decides on gradual easing of supply curbs

Crude has surged this year as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines paves the way for the reopening of economies, and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies was seen as a vote of confidence in the outlook. Reinforcing the signs that top economies are on the mend, the US added more than 900,000 jobs in March. That bodes well for oil demand.

