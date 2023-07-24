After performing well for four weeks, oil price fell on the expectations of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve against signs of a tighter market.

West Texas Intermediate fell below $77 a barrel after it closed at a three-month high on Friday. The upswing was the result of expectations supply cuts by OPEC that would reduce inventories, with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol saying at the weekend the market could return to a deficit.

US Fed rate hike

This week there are chances of another rate hike by the US central bank policymakers. The move will be aimed to curb the inflation. Consecutive rate hikes by the US Fed resulted in the world's largest economy into recession. It also affected its energy demand.

This year, oil remained lower despite the recent run of gains and production cuts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia. China's slow recovery has another major factor affecting the demand of commodities like crude oil.

Despite demand side crunch, there are signs of strength in the market's underlying structure. The US benchmark's prompt spread-the difference between WTI's two nearest contracts, ie 30 cents a barrel in backwarrdation, bullish pattern that’s at the widest since mid-November on a closing basis.

Fall in oil price on Monday

Brent crude futures dipped 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.66 a barrel by 0045 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $76.70 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.5%.

The benchmarks rose 1.5% and 2.2% respectively last week, their fourth straight of week of gain, as supply is expected to tighten following OPEC cuts. Fighting also escalated last week in Ukraine after Russia withdrew from a U.N.-brokered safe sea corridor agreement for grains exports.

"While another Fed rate hike this week may drive some short-term price volatility, we expect tightening market conditions on OPEC's supply cuts and increasing market speculation of further stimulus in China to continue to push prices higher through 3Q23," analysts from National Australian Bank said in a note.