Oil drops for 3rd day as China delta outbreak threatens demand

West Texas Intermediate futures slumped 2.9%, after retreating 4.6% in the previous two sessions. The delta strain of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in just two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents not to travel unless strictly necessary. Meanwhile, the slowdown in US. hiring underscores the challenges in reaching a full economic recovery.

