Oil drops for fourth straight session as hawkish US Fed stance weakens demand outlook; Brent at $81/bbl
High interest rates increase the cost of borrowing, which can slow down economic activity and dampen demand for oil.
Oil prices fell on Thursday for the fourth session in a row, as the prospect of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates raised worries around demand growth in the world's biggest oil market.
