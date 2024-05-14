Oil drops over $1 after US macro data, OPEC forecast weighs on investor sentiment; Brent at $82/bbl
OPEC's monthly report said world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025.
International crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, May 14, after the latest US macroeconomic data suggested inflation remains sticky in the world's largest oil consumer. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) released it monthly report and maintained its demand forecast for the year, which also weighed on investor sentiment today.
