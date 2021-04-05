Oil drops with coronavirus risks in Europe dimming the demand outlook

After global benchmark crude futures last month suffered their worst week since October, Brent has struggled to break past $65 a barrel ahead of a full-fledged global demand recovery. More Iranian supply coming back to the market and renewed lockdowns complicate the picture for OPEC and its allies, which agreed last week to raise production by more than 2 million barrels a day over the next several months. Iran’s exports of crude, condensate and oil products could easily reach as much as 2 million barrels a day in the coming months amid a relatively muted U.S. response to higher shipments, according to consultant FGE.