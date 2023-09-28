Oil eases 1% on profit taking, interest rate worries after Brent sizzles to $97/bbl; OMCs in focus
With Brent near $100 a barrel, more traders are worried that high oil prices will encourage central bankers to persist with high interest rates to curb sticky inflation.
Oil futures eased about 1 per cent in late trade hours on Thursday, September 28 as traders took profits after prices soared early to one-year highs and investors worried that high interest rates may weigh on western economies and oil demand.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started