Oil prices eased on Thursday, September 7 as an uncertain economic outlook for China outweighed expectations of tighter supplies from extended supply cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia. China's exports and imports further declined in August from pressures of lackluster overseas demand and weak consumer spending at home squeezed businesses in the world's second-largest economy.

Brent crude futures fell 42 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $90.18 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures fell 52 cents, or 0.6 per cent to $87.02, according to news agency Reuters.

Both benchmarks had spiked earlier in the week after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's top two oil exporters, extended voluntary supply cuts to the year-end. On Tuesday, Brent crude futures rose by $1.04, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at $90.04 a barrel, closing above the $90 mark for the first time since November 16, 2022. US WTI futures had gained $1.14, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at $86.69 a barrel, also a 10-month high.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a September 19 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.79 per cent at ₹7,247 per bbl, having swung between ₹7,220 and ₹7,270 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹7,305 per barrel.

What's driving crude oil prices?

-China’s exports dropped 8.8 per cent in August year-on-year, while imports contracted 7.3 per cent in August. China's crude oil imports surged in August as refiners built inventories and increased processing to benefit from higher profits from exporting fuel. Shipments last month to the world's biggest oil importer were 52.8 million metric tons, or 12.43 million barrels per day.

-Saudi Arabia and Russia on Tuesday extended their voluntary oil cuts to the end of the year, the former to the tune of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) and the latter by 300,000 bpd. These are on top of the April cut agreed by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) running to the end of 2024. Investors had expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend voluntary cuts into October, but the three-month extension was unexpected.

-‘’WTI Crude oil futures retreated from ten month highs but held above $87/bbl. as markets expect a drawdown in US inventories after American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories fell by 5.5 million barrels last week,'' said Kotak Securities in its report.

Crude Oil Price Outlook

Mohammed Imran, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas expects the global crude oil market balance to face deficit of around 1.5 million bpd by the end of 2023 as Saudi Arabia and Russia jointly extended the voluntary production cuts around 1.3 mbpd till the end of the year.

Concerns about rising oil output from Iran and Venezuela, which could balance out a portion on cuts from Saudi and Russia, kept a lid on the market as well.

“WTI Crude oil futures rose for the ninth straight day underpinned by extension of supply cuts by OPEC+. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia gave customers in Asia and the US price hikes for its crude as supply cuts tighten market. Saudi Aramco raised its flagship Arab Light price to Asia in October by 10 cents to $3.60 a barrel more than the benchmark to the highest since December,'' said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP – Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.



Technical View

Domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking has neutral sentiments on MCX Crude Oil. ‘’MACD Bullish divergence suggest mild positivity. However, to extend gains, prices need to break above the 7,320 region. A dip below 7,130 may induce weakness as well,'' said the brokerage firm in its research report. Religare sees technical levels between ₹6,800 - ₹7,680. The turnaround is seen at ₹7,130.