Oil eases as China's economic worries outweigh supply cuts; Brent hovers at $90/bbl3 min read 07 Sep 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Both oil benchmarks had spiked earlier in the week after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's top two oil exporters, extended voluntary supply cuts to the year-end.
Oil prices eased on Thursday, September 7 as an uncertain economic outlook for China outweighed expectations of tighter supplies from extended supply cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia. China's exports and imports further declined in August from pressures of lackluster overseas demand and weak consumer spending at home squeezed businesses in the world's second-largest economy.
