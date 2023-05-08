Oil edges higher as US recession fears fade on employment growth2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:11 PM IST
Brent had finished last week with a decline of about 5.3 per cent while WTI declined by 7.1 per cent even after the rebound.
Oil prices rose on May 8 as US recession worries eased on healthy jobs report for April that supported crude to climb 4 per cent before the weekend. Oil edged higher even though the US labour market data could allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for a longer period of time.
