Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Oil edges higher on expected further draw in crude inventories

Oil edges higher on expected further draw in crude inventories

Premium
An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Yarakta oilfield, owned by Irkutsk Oil Co, in the Irkutsk region, Russia.
2 min read . 09:26 PM IST Reuters

  • However, capping gains, U.S. inflation data for June came in hotter than expected, raising the prospect that inflationary concerns are set to linger

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in U.S. and global crude inventories provided support.

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in U.S. and global crude inventories provided support.

However, capping gains, U.S. inflation data for June came in hotter than expected, raising the prospect that inflationary concerns are set to linger.

However, capping gains, U.S. inflation data for June came in hotter than expected, raising the prospect that inflationary concerns are set to linger.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Brent crude gained 32 cents to $75.48 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 13 cents to $74.23 a barrel.

U.S. crude inventories were expected to fall for an eighth consecutive week, while gasoline stocks were also due to decline a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

U.S. inventories have declined to their lowest since February 2020 while gasoline demand reached its highest since 2019, signaling increasing strength in the economy.

The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that the global tapping of oil in storage during the third quarter was set to be the biggest in at least a decade and that early June data from the United States, Europe and Japan showed a large stock draw.

Weighing on oil futures on Tuesday, U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 13 years in June.

"The high inflation number is increasing the odds that the Federal Reserve is going to have to be more aggressive when it comes to stimulus. That is probably a negative (for oil)," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

OPEC+ uncertainty, virus variant worries linger in oil ...

Premium

J&J, AstraZeneca explore covid-19 vaccine modification ...

Premium

Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO: Key points to consider

Premium

Top smallcap gainers in 2021

The U.S. dollar jumped against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after the data. A stronger U.S. dollar makes oil more expensive in other currencies.

Reports from around the world of surging infections also kept some investors cautious.

The World Health Organization warned the Delta COVID-19 variant was becoming dominant and many countries had yet to receive enough doses of vaccine to secure their health workers.

Meanwhile, OPEC is yet to make progress closing divisions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that last week prevented a deal to raise oil output, making another policy meeting this week less likely, OPEC sources said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!