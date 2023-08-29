Oil edges higher on supply concerns, China's economic outlook; Brent at $84/bbl1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Crude oil prices ticked higher after China took steps to bolster its flagging economy, though investors remained worried about the pace of growth as well as further US interest rate hikes that could dampen demand.
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, August 29, as supply concerns from a hurricane hurtling towards the US Gulf Coast limited the bearish sentiment about the possibility of another US interest rate hike undercutting demand. Crude oil prices ticked higher after China took steps to bolster its flagging economy, though investors remained worried about the pace of growth as well as further US interest rate hikes that could dampen demand.
