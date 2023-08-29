Oil edges higher on supply concerns, China's economic outlook; Brent at $84/bbl

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, August 29, as supply concerns from a hurricane hurtling towards the US Gulf Coast limited the bearish sentiment about the possibility of another US interest rate hike undercutting demand. Crude oil prices ticked higher after China took steps to bolster its flagging economy, though investors remained worried about the pace of growth as well as further US interest rate hikes that could dampen demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prices in August are trending about 3 per cent lower on the previous month weighed by China demand worries. China has also been drawing on record inventories amassed earlier this year as higher oil prices drive refiners in the world's biggest oil importer to scale back purchases, according to analysts quoted in the report.

Brent crude rose 53 cents at $84.95 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged 42 cents higher to $80.52 a barrel, according to news agency Reuters.

