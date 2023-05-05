Oil edges higher yet stays on track for third weekly decline; awaits weak run in 20233 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:14 PM IST
The turmoil in the US banking sector and oil production cuts announced by OPEC+ have infused worries of price rise and global recession in the market.
Oil prices edged higher on May 5 but were poised for a third straight week of losses - its longest losing run this year so far, after markets registered drops on fears of a weakening US economy and slowing Chinese demand. The slowdown has prompted investors to flee from risk leading to selloffs.
