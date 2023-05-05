Crude oil has been battered by growing concern that the US economy is on track to slide into a recession, potentially hurting energy consumption, just as investors track signs of continued instability among regional lenders. Even though te dollar weakening against other currencies this week helps support oil, making it cheaper for holders of other currencies. Additionally, Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has cut the price of its June flagship crude to Asian buyers for the first time in four months, following a plunge in refining margins.