Oil edges lower after hitting 1-month high as investors monitor Red Sea developments; Brent at $80/bbl
Both the Brent and WTI benchmarks settled more than 2 per cent higher in the previous session as the latest attacks on ships in the Red Sea prompted fears of shipping disruption.
Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, December 27, paring the previous day's gains as investors monitored developments in the Red Sea, where shippers are returning despite further attacks on Tuesday.
