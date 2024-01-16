Oil edges lower as investors eye Middle East crisis amid stronger US dollar; Brent at $77/bbl
Brent crude futures were down 46 cents, or about 0.59 per cent, to $77.69 a barrel. The contract had traded more than $1 higher than its Monday settlement earlier in the session.
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, January 16, as investors weighed the impact of tensions in the Middle East against a stronger dollar and cooled expectations of US interest rate cuts. An escalating shipping crisis in the Red Sea and Iranian missile strikes on targets in Syria and Iraq added to the geopolitical risk premium on oil prices earlier today.
